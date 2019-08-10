Share:

SIALKOT-Widespread torrential rain lashed the entire Sialkot region, causing multiple problems for people of people, especially the residents of low-lying areas.

The rain began early in the morning and continued almost the whole day. All the urban and rural low-lying areas were inundated. All the main and inter-city roads presented a stream and lake like views during the torrential rain in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas here.

It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of clouds. Rain badly paralyzed the civic life. However, the people, especially the youngsters and children, came out on roads and streets to enjoy rain besides swimming there on the inundated inter-city roads.