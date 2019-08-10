Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said India has committed a major fraud with the people of Occupied Kashmir by repealing both the Articles (370-35A).

He made these remarks in a telephonic conversation with Speaker of Parliament of Malaysia Dato Mohamad Ariff bin Md. Yusaf and Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop.

Asad sensitized his Malaysian and Turkish Counterparts about the situation arising out of the unilateral scrap of Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution by the Government of India.

He apprised them about the joint session of the Parliament held on 6th and 7th August, 2019 and unanimous resolution adopted therein and urged them to raise voice against such heinous crimes and help the innocent people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their due right of self-determination as pledged to them by the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

He said further apprised that apart from this heinous crime, the entire pro-plebiscite Kashmiri leadership and former Chief Ministers of IOK have been put under arrest. Informing his counterparts, the Speaker said that the entire Occupied Kashmir Valley has virtually been put under siege with a dawn-to-dusk curfew, suspension of internet services and a complete blockade of any other means of communication.

He said that such desperate actions have further aggravated an already grave situation in the Region. Moreover, there are daily unprovoked violations of the Line of Control with massive shelling from the Indian forces on civilian and military targets on the Pakistan’s side of Kashmir. He said that the Indian armed forces used cluster bombs against innocent civilians, killing and injuring men, women and children living along-side the Line of Control during last week. The Speaker National Assembly thanked the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his firm stance on Kashmir.

The Turkish and Malaysian Speakers assured their Pakistani counterpart that they were aware of the grave situation in the region. They termed Kashmir issue, an international dispute that was agreed at UN level to be resolved in accordance with aspiration of people of Kashmir and UN Security Council Resolutions.

They agreed for extending support to the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their self-determination.

Speaker Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, assured the Speaker of his all out support for the right of self-determination People of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also pledged to raise the situation of held Kashmir in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to pass a joint resolution in this regard.

The Speaker while talking to his Malaysian counterpart welcomed him for his forthcoming visit to Pakistan. He said that it would be an apt opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysian fraternal bonds. The Malaysian Speaker congratulated Speaker Asad Qaiser on successful conduct of 5th South Asia CPA Conference.