Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday condemned the arrest of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the National Accountability Bureau.

She was detained the other day outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Zardari said that the government must respect women and should avoid victimising the opposition. About the possible arrest of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said: “Bilawal Bhutto is a man and is not afraid of being jailed.”