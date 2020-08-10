Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army troops were busy in relief and rescue efforts in various areas of Dadu to help torrent-hit people as the relief operation continues in the area.

These people were affected by recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Army Engineer

boats were rescuing the stranded people to safer places. Medical camps have been established and that were providing necessary medical care. Besides that, hot meals were also being served to the affected people, said the ISPR. Due to rains and hill torrents, Quetta-Jacobabbad, Gawadar-Karachi and Sibbi- Kohlu roads were also blocked at various places.