The United States crossed the 5 million threshold in corona virus cases on Sunday, becoming by far the worst-hit nation.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows that the country has over 3 million confirmed active cases and 162,455 virus-related deaths, while more than 1.6 million people have recovered.

More than five months into the pandemic, the global corona virus tally is approaching 19.7 million, according to statistics from JHU. Brazil remains the world's second worst-affected country, with over 3 million cases, followed by India with 2.1 million.