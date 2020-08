Share:

The wife of former president Rafiq has passed away, Tarar family while confirming the death, appealed friends and family to pray for the departed soul.

On the demise of ex-president’s wife, President Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Rana Sana Ullah and various leaders have expressed deep grief and sorrow.