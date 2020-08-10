Share:

MULTAN - Dr Akhtar Malik, while acknowledging PTI government’s practical steps for development of South Punjab, said now the concerned officers in the Multan Secretariat will have complete power to serve the local people. They will not look towards Lahore for resolving people’s problems.

Talking in a ceremony held here on Sunday, the minister said in new secretariat, best officers having vast experience of administration will be deputed.

Dr Akhtar hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving Multan Secretariat to them and thanked Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi who had convinced PM about establishment of secretariat in Multan.

He said that they would also convene a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar about the provision of facilities in Multan. Dr Akhtar lauded services of sanitary workers, who ensured matchless work during three days of Eid ul Azha for maintaining city’s cleanliness.

He also heaped praise on CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Abdul Lateef Khan for improving services to facilitate citizens.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Khattak also spoke and informed that about 700 sanitary workers were availing salaries without work. Similarly, dozens of vehicles were out of order. He claimed that he focused on both issues and started working. Although, MWMC has shortage of staff but its performance is at top in the province.

Khattak stated that the district administration also provided one bonus to the workers.

MPAs Nadeem Qureshi, Qasim Khan Langah and others also spoke on this occasion.