ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik on Sunday said that only PPP could pull the country out of the crises.

Senator Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, was addressing Pakistani students studying in various universities of Germany. The conference was organised by Pakistan Youth Organization in which students from various parts of the country studying in Germany participated. The Confrence was addressed via zoom. PPP Germany President Syed Zahid Abbas Shah acted as the coordinator.

Rehman Malik appreciated and encouraged the Pakistani students and urged them to concentrate on their studies as they would serve the country in future.

He advised them that studies and gaining knowledge should be their priority. “Our students are our ambassadors in different countries and they should promote Pakistan soft image abroad,” he added.

Senator Malik apprised the students about country’s economic problems after coronavirus outbreak. He also gave an elaborate lecture on coronavirus and the difficulties being faced by Pakistan caused by the pandemic.

He also briefed them about Kashmir issue and FATF. He said FATF was playing in the hands of India and it was favouring India. He said Indian PM Narendra Modi was involved in money laundering, terror financing and crimes against humanity yet FATF was not taking any action against India but continuously pressuring Pakistan.

Rehman Malik said soon he was going to expose the legal position of FATF. He urged the students to always remain united for Pakistan above political differences. He also answered to the questions of the students and promised that he would continue to deliver lectures to them on various topics.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari also spoke on the occasion. He said the PTI government had destroyed the life of a common man. Bilawal’s spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the PPP believed in real change. He said Bilawal appreciated the services of the veterans and the enthusiasm of the youth. Syed Taj Haider paid tributes to the youth.

He said young people were the backbone of the PPP.