Share:

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, too is appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, saying the way the pandemic was controlled in country had no match in the world.

In an interview to CNN, he said Pakistan fought the pandemic successfully when compared with India and Europe. “One would to admit that Pakistan achieved this success thanks to its excellent expertise,” noted Bill Gates.

The remarks came as the coronavirus in Pakistan continued to remain under control as the country reported only 539 new cases Monday in the past 24 hours (Sunday), the latest data from the National Command and Control (NCOC) shows.

The total coronavirus cases now stand at 284, 649 with 516 more people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of recovered people to 260,764.

According to the portal, the number of critical patients has been reduced to 776. There are only 17,799 active cases in the country. It means 91.6% patient who contracted coronavirus have fully recovered so far.

The country also recorded 15 more fatalities over the last 24 hours, taking the overall death tally to 6097. The death ratio in the country stands at 2.1 percent.