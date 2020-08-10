Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane reference Monday via video link.

The accountability judge had directed authorities to ensure that the accused present himself for the hearing today. Zardari appeared before the court for today’s hearing via video link from his Bilawal House residence in Karachi.

Other suspects in the case also attended proceedings of the case via video link. Zardari told the court that his lawyer, Naek, was busy in court hence he could not be indicted today.

"Your lawyer knew beforehand about the date of today's hearing," responded the judge. "You will be indicted (today)."

The accountability court judge said that Zardari's lawyer could have sent his assistant lawyer to attend today's hearing. "These are just two simple sentences in English, you can listen to them and answer," said the judge.

Previously, the accountability had rejected the former president’s petitions and directed that the PPP leader be indicted on August 10.

The former president's indictment was postponed due to various petitions filed by his lawyer against the reference.