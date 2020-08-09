Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police in their on-going operations conducted in Rawal, Potohar and Saddar divisions in Rawalpindi district against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and proclaimed offenders managed to net 1,110 criminals including 301 for holding illegal weapons, 311 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July. According to a police spokesman, police in their successful operations also arrested 32, A-category proclaimed offenders and 243 B-category proclaimed offenders from different areas of Rawal, Potohar and Saddar divisions. Rawal Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division. He said the division police netted 90 persons and registered 88 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, four guns/rifles, 65 pistols and 12 daggers from their possession during the period. Rawal Division police also registered 130 cases against drug peddlers and bootleggers and arrested 133 accused besides seizing over 57kg charas, one kg heroin, 1108 litres of liquor during last month. He said police in their crackdown against proclaimed offenders arrested nine A category criminals and 63 B category proclaimed offenders. Similarly, Potohar Division Police in their operation against lawbreakers nabbed 399 criminals including 99 for holding illegal weapons, and 96 drug peddlers and bootleggers during last month. The spokesman said Potohar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali conducted raids in different areas of the division and netted 99 persons and registered cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered four Kalashnikov, five guns/rifles, 85 pistols, a revolver and two daggers from their possession during the period.

Potohar Division police also registered 96 cases against drug peddlers and bootleggers and arrested 96 accused besides seizing over 51 kg charas and 1123 litres of liquor during last month.

Saddar Division Police in their operation against the outlaws arrested 316 criminals including 112 for holding illegal weapons and 82 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July.

Saddar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed conducted raids in different areas of the division and netted 112 persons for possessing illegal weapons.

Saddar Division police also arrested 82 drug peddlers and bootleggers besides seizing over 54 kg charas, 1300 grams heroin and 1508 litres of liquor during last month.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.