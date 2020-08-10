Share:

DADU - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited different areas of Johi Tahseel, he said that during the flood protective bund we had controlled the dangerous situation and said that the irrigation department officers were disqualified persons in the rainy situation, they should have taken some suitable steps to protect the dwellers of Kaccho affectes people who were affected in the flood situation and he would take stern action against the involved irrigation officers he added and said, after rainfall the Kachho went in the flood situation and some years back he was irrigation minister and he knew everything but this time irrigation department had failed completely to assist the poor floody affected people.

He said that he knew hundreds of people were facing the hardships of water and said that he wanted to reach Johi to support the affected Kaccho people yesterday for taking off helicopter, he told that army men were working there and supporting the people very honestly and bravely. He directed DC and irrigation departments workers to shift the people anywhere to safe house and they would get food and other needy items and we were with them in this crtical condition.

He further said that we were trying our best so that we would close all big breaches soon, affected people would be sent to government places where they would take rest and we were working for them day and night with very great zeal and they were our people and they supported us every time and we had come to support them fully. He said that the breached was held from 44 RD and it was not closed properly so that people got that such harm, no one involved officer would be forgiven who was responsible in this breach, he added. None causalties had been reported.

On the occasion Minister Irrigation,PPP MPA Johi Syed Salih Shah,PPP MPA, Sajeela Leghari,PPP local leader Dadu,Ghulam Shabir Abro and others PPP workers were seen. On the.other hand rainfall and hill torrents had wrecked havoc in the areas of Dadu district where Pakistan Army troops were busy in relief and rescue efforts to help affectees of recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam.

Meanwhile, PTI local leader Kareem Ali Khan Jatoi son of former Chief Minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi reached at flood protective Band (FB) and held a camp for flood affected people on the occasion he told the news men that the CM had not come here at Johi Tahseel to support the flood affected persons but was visiting on helicopter for photo session, he said that thousands people were under water and representatives of PPP were enjoying and getting fun .Kareem Jatoi further said that only Pak Army was seen supporting the people, he said that Bilawal Bhutto had sent Johi disqualified persons team and PPP Ministers were busy in wondering here and there and not sincere with poor people.

Submerged villages toll

reaches 50, 200 katcha houses demolished in Dadu

The submerged villages toll in Kachho area of Dadu district reached 50 on Sunday due to alarming water level rise and breaches in Nai Gaj River. At least 200 katcha houses were demolished and 500 solar tubewells submerged by gushing flood water. More than two lack acres of standing crops, including rice and vegetables, have been inundated, causing huge financial losses to the poverty-stricken people of the hilly areas.

The rain-fed river water has inundated 70km long and 22km wide area in Dadu district while the flood water depth was three to four feet. The gushing water is flowing to Manchar Lake, which is the river’s end point. Over 1,500 families have been affected by the flood. Thousands of people, including women and children, have been stranded in gushing flood water. The people have started shifting to safe areas. Pakistan Army and district adminisration have started relief operation while help from National Disaster Management Authority has been sought to provide relief operation.

The land link of 200 villages with Dadu city has been disconnected due to sumberging of routes leading to the city. The link of many villages have also been disconnected with Johi town of the Dadu district. The routes among the villages have also been inundated. The people are facing difficulties getting food supply and are unable to reach required destinations.

The villages sumberged include Sewo Jamali, Ketti Sajawal, Ketti Wasan, Kando Babar, Bahawal Babar, Jam Babar, Sher Mohammad Talpur, Raju Gandho, Drigh Bala, Haji Khan, Fateh Brohi, Rodnani Golo Faqir, Sawro Chhani, Yar Mohammad Lund and others.

Villag The people of the affected villages have appealed to the authorities to provide them medicines and food supplies immediately as thousands of people have been stranded in the flood water.