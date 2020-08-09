Share:

Attock-Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the biggest tree plantation campaign has been launched today and everyone must join it to make Pakistan green, clean and pollution free. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this after planting a tree in the lawn of Air University Campus Attock. On the occasion, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Spokesman PTI Punjab Qazi Ahmad Akbar, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, ADCG Chaudhry Abdul Majid, Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari, large number of people from different walks of life and volunteers of Tiger Force were present.

Malik Amin said that today across the country, 3.5 million trees will be planted and for the purpose volunteers have taken responsibilities and we are proud of Tiger Force. He said that the campaign has been started from Islamabad and everyone is in high spirits to make it a success.

He emphasised upon the civil society, district and tehsil administrations, forest department, and the citizens to work together to make this campaign successful. Malik Amin said that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, today is the day of Tiger Force and a massive plantation drive has been started across the country to combat the adverse effects of climate change.

He said top priority is being accorded to engage the country’s youth with the green initiatives launched under Clean and Green Pakistan initiative and said that education and awareness among the youth is an unprecedented step towards safe-guarding natural resources for future generations. He said today is the historic day as across the country one million volunteers will plant 3.5 million fruit and non-fruit trees.

He said planting trees is the Sunnah of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and is also our national obligation. He said that across the Attock district, 60,000 trees are being planted today and adequate arrangements have been made for the protection of these plants.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and Spokesman PTI Punjab Qazi Ahmad Akbar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of tree plantation. They said everyone must come forward to make this campaign a success. They also lauded the performance of Tiger Force and hoped that this force will keep working with the same spirit in future also.