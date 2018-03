I feel proud to mention that Major Ishaque sacrificed his life for the nation’s safety, for our country, especially for Baluchistan. He fought bravely for the prosperous of our Baluchistan, and got martyrdom for the country, who never be forgotten in our hearts, he is praised by general Jawad Qamar Bajwa told that, he was one of the builders of nation. Our prays are with him. May he rest in peace and Allah blesses his family.

SAMEER PEER MOHD,

Kech, November 24.