PESHAWAR - In order to monitor administrative matters including situation about encroachments, cleanliness, wall-chalking, illegal speed breakers and traffic jams in the provincial metropolis, the very first ‘Administrative Surveillance Vehicle’ equipped with CCTV cameras, was launched in Peshawar district administration on Sunday.

A state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle for efficient monitoring of administrative matters of the district would be monitored. This surveillance vehicle is equipped with CCTV cameras which are connected with District Smart Control Room where trained staff converts gathered information into actionable data upon which the Deputy Commissioner takes decisions.

The administration has plans to monitor situation of the city through this vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh while talking to media persons on the occasion said that need was being felt since long that DC must have a modern surveillance system at his disposal for discharge of his duties efficiently and respond to emergencies timely.

“Now, we can monitor situation about encroachments, cleanliness, wall-chalking, illegal speed breakers, traffic jams, illegal hooks on electricity wires etc through this vehicle and take appropriate decisions timely. Not only the regulatory functions, even work on development schemes can also be monitored through this vehicle,” Sheikh added.

The DC further informed that they identified 500 violators of wall chalking on first day of operation of this vehicle to whom notices have been served.

Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah appreciated the initiative and hoped that very soon more vehicles will become part of this surveillance fleet to cover the whole district simultaneously.

KP FOOD AUTHORITY ISSUED 3,000 LICENCES IN NOV

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has so far registered 3,000 food licences through its online licensing system during one month.

A statement about last one month performance report issued here on Sunday stated that the provincial food authority has launched an online licensing system to make the process of getting a food licence easier for sellers and manufacturers of food items.

Moreover, a mobile application has also been launched which the public can use to register complaints.

As per the report, the food authority had seized 30,000kg Chinese Salt, which was being supplyied from Lahore to Peshawar. Also, around 10,000kg substandard spices, and 6,000 litre milk was discarded during various raids in different parts of the provincial capital.

As many as 1,000 notices had been issued to businesses and premises during last one month.

Following the direction of KPFA Director General, Riaz Mehsud, the food watchdog took actions against leading hotels as well as herbal shops and godowns at evening time, the report said.

The report further said that the more than 200,000 rotten eggs were discarded in district Mardan in the last one month. In Kohat, it added that 900 litres of substandard cooking oil was discarded and a bakery sealed on the spot.

Similarly, the report said that around 2,500 poor quality and expired candies were wasted in Swat. It further said that KP Food Authority team checked 1,500 litres of milk in Bannu, while one ghee mill was ealed due to processing of substandard ghee in DI Khan.

The food authority report said that in routine actions, 600 litre milk was discarded in Abbottabad.

As per directive of the KPFA Director General, Riaz Mehsud, the authority will continue crackdowns to provide safe and clean food to the people, which could be expanded across the province in near future.