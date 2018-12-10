Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Siemens Healthineers Pakistan is participating in the 34th Annual Radiology 2018 conference and the 6th Nuclear Medicine Conference 2018 in Quetta and Karachi respectively.

It introduced its latest innovations in the medical community focusing on research and shares information with healthcare sector. As a reliable partner in developing the healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan, Siemens aims to enable healthcare providers to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, and improving patient experience, all enabled by digitalizing healthcare.

It is a leading provider of Medical technologies. It promoted its latest CT scanner, SOMATOM Go. Now, Acuson NX series Ultrasound equipment and Mammomat Inspiration digital mammography machine for cancer detection. Both the conferences attracted Radiologists from all over the country and conducted more than 10 educational and scientific sessions in these 3 days. There were several topics like women’s health, vascular and interventional radiology, nuclear medicine, neuro imaging etc. Radiologists and end-users from different hospitals of Pakistan attended these sessions to improve there working knowledge and be aware of the latest advancements and possibilities in their relevant fields.