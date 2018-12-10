Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Like rest parts of the world, people of Jammu & Kashmir state inhibiting both sides of the Line of Control, (AJK and IOK) will observe Universal Human Rights Day on Monday (today) to reiterate long-standing demand for early end to the ongoing massive human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, major function to mark world human rights day will be hosted by AJK-based Kashmiris International NGO - Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

The a grand seminar to mark World Human Rights Day will be held at the State-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) on Tuesday (Dec. 11), to invite attention of the international community including world human rights forums towards the fast-deteriorating conditions of the humanity in bleeding occupied Jammu Kashmir where the Indian occupation forces are engaged in large scale human rights violations, defying all international norms and commitments by denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination, said Altaf Hussain Wani, Director Program of the KIIR, while talking to this Correspondent here on Sunday.

Human Rights Day on 10th of December every year recognizes the work of human rights defenders worldwide who act to end discrimination. Acting alone or in groups within their communities, every day human rights defenders work to end discrimination by campaigning for equitable and effective laws, reporting and investigating human rights violations and supporting victims.

While some human rights defenders are internationally renowned, many remain anonymous and undertake their work often at great personal risk and their families. Human Rights Day is observed by the international community every year on 10 December. It commemorates the day in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights .

When the General Assembly adopted the Declaration, with 48 states in favour and eight abstentions, it was proclaimed as a “common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations”, towards which individuals and societies should “strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance”.

Although the Declaration with its broad range of political, civil, social, cultural and economic rights is not a binding document, it inspired more than 60 human rights instruments which together constitute an international standard of human rights .

It may be added that today the general consent of all United Nations Member States on the basic Human Rights laid down in the Declaration makes it even stronger and emphasizes the relevance of Human Rights in our daily lives. The High Commissioner for Human Rights , as the main United Nations rights official, and her Office play a major role in coordinating efforts for the yearly observation of Human Rights Day.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir elaborated programs have been chalked out to host pecial ceremonies to mark the day will be including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various Human Rights Organizations with the coordination of the members of the civil society to observe the day.

Organizers said speakers will particularly emphasize the need for making collective efforts by international community to ensure protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas where people are being denied their due rights.