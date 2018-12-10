Share:

ISLAMABAD – Korea’s top seed Cheong-Eui Kim crowned Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament 2018 men’s singles champion after beating second seed Japanese Rio Noguchi 2-1 in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Sunday. The men’s single final started on a brisk pace and Rio Noguchi put top seed Cheong under enormous pressure. Both managed to hold onto their respective serves in the first set and it was 6-6 when Rio Noguchi managed to win the set 7-6(5) on tie break. Cheong simply outclassed Rio in the second set winning it 6-2 while he won the third set 6-1 to register title triumph. M Shoaib won the U-18 singles title after overpowering Saqib Hayat while Sami Zeb grabbed the U-14 title after defeating Uzair Kahn 2-1 in the final.