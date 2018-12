Share:

PESHAWAR - Renowned religious personality and former provincial Ameer Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Sheikh Amanullah Haqqani passed away on Sunday.

Maulana Sheikh Amanullah Haqqani was elected as member National Assembly in 2002 polls from district Lakki Marwat on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). His death is being considered as huge loss for the party.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Mehboob Haidery, incharge provincial social media MMA and media incharge JUI-F district Peshawar, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Maulana Amanullah.