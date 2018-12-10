Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcing authorities on Sunday arrested more than a dozen supporters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London who were trying to march towards Yadgar-e-Shuhuda- a monument praising martyrs of MQM- in Azizabad area.

The MQM-London leadership had called for a march to commemorate the martyrs’ day on Sunday. The party leadership is facing cases over hate speeches and was disowned by MQM-Pakistan led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after August 22, 2016.

A large number of MQM-L workers and supporters including women also reached the spot but were halted from reaching the Yadgar-e-Shuhuda monument.

Security sources confirmed arrest of over a dozen people however, high-ups in police denied any arrest from them and said that they only scattered the gathering and did not make any arrest from the gathering.

Strict security arrangements were made around the venue and a heavy deployment of police and Rangers was present to tackle MQM-L workers and supporters in surroundings of the Yadgar-e-Shahuda at Jinnah Ground in Azizabad.

Barricades were also placed at both sides of the road from Ayesha Manzil to Yadgar-e-Shuhada and the routine traffic was not allowed to move on the tracks. The fast-food centres, restaurants, pan shops and teashops were also closed in the vicinity after reportedly law enforcers asked the shopkeepers to remain close their shops for entire day.

However, police later withdrew the notice issued to the shopkeepers in the Azizabad vicinity.