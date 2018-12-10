Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - It is the bounden duty of the police to protect life, property and honour of the citizens and the force is committed to discharge this noble duty round the clock. Various measures have been introduced to organise the police force on modern lines to deal with the challenges of the modern age. Newly-posted Bahawalnagar Saddr DSP Amjad Kamboh expressed the views while talking to a delegation of traders representatives here the other day. The delegation, led by District General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Sohail Khan, paid the courtesy visit to DSP Office. On the occasion, the DSP highlighted important role of the traders play in maintaining law and order in the society.

He also sought traders cooperation to eradicate crime and ensure peace in the district. Sharing features of a plan to modernise the police force, DSP Kamboh informed the delegation said that steps have been taken to build capacity of the cops, especially advance methods for investigation are being introduced. “The use of technology in investigation will definitely expedite the process to dispose of criminal cases in short time,” he added.

He expressed his hope that introduction of modern technology and capacity building cops would help decease rate of crime. On the occasion, Sohail Khan assured the police officer of traders support for crime eradication. He also assured cooperation of the media for waging a war against criminal in the district. Mr Khan hoped that the officer would utilise his best energies for maintaining law and order and purging the district of crime. Members of the traders delegation extended their best wishes to the DSP and also shared their thoughts for peace in the district. Earlier, the delegation presented him a floral bouquet to the newly-posted officer.