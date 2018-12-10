Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said those advising people to refrain from criticizing the government for next six months should tell rulers not to add to people’s problems. Speaking at a ceremony here on Sunday, he said the government’s decisions in the first three months added to people’s problems. He said the PTI leadership talked about the state of Madina but it has not taken a single step in that direction so far. He said it was imperative to take gradual steps towards the goal for which the country had been achieved. He said had the government taken some steps towards the fulfillment of its election manifesto, it would not have been facing criticism now. He said that after coming into power, the PTI, instead of providing any relief to the general public, raised the prices of different items which disappointed the people who had been expecting a lot from the PTI. Sirajul Haq further said that had the government given priority to accountability and gone ahead with an across the board and ruthless accountability, there had been signs of improvement by now. He said that as the government did not give any special to the issue of corruption, the corrupt elements were still dominant in every sphere. Similarly, he said, the government itself had negated its claims by going to the IMF. –Staff Reporter