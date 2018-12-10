Share:

LAHORE - After the glamorous showcase on day one, day two of the bridal extravaganza was a continuation of the glitz and bridal statements with the country’s acclaimed couturiers, bridal wear designers and retail brands.

With stars like Saba Qamar, Zaid Ali T, Urwa Hocane, Reema Khan, Faisal Qureshi, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, the second day of Bridal Couture Week was nothing short of a walk of glam.

The show saw an interesting assortment of collections comprising bold, edgy, traditional and contemporary designs, which each celebrity pulled off effortlessly. Teaming up with the who’s who of the glam world, BCW opened up its gate for various emerging and top-notch designers to showcase their stories that drive their designs. Here is the list of who kicked it up a notch on day 2 of BCW.

MNR Design Studio

Known as leaving people mesmerized, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s collection ‘Heer’ was inspired by the splendour and opulence of a timeless traditional bride. The collection was dedicated to the label’saddawalas, hand embroiderers, masters, tailors, errand boys and to everybody else who is directly or indirectly involved in making every Heer’s dream outfit become a reality. Bursting with glamour and prestige, his collection wowed all. The evergreen Reema Khan showstopped for the designer.

Aisha Sadya Design House

Aisha Sadya has developed a unique style of her own. Her designs reflected the ancient traditions of Pakistan’s craftsmanship in a contemporary fashion. Her collection was an epitome of traditional royal embroideries and mesmerizing ornamentations, with the use of floral adornments. The amazing couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt was adorably affectionate hugging and laughing and looked perfectly relaxed as they walked arm-in-arm in designer Aisha Sadya Collection.

Faika Karim

Faika Karim presented ‘Lisbon’, a collection that addressed the to-be married girl of today.

The rich colour palette comprises gold, ivory and rusts paired with rich olive tones, sumptuous velvets and flashes of fuchsia.

Models walked down the ramp wearing contemporary long shirts, peplum with traditional kiran and bridal pieces teamed with intricate handcrafted work with 3D, textures and gota like never seen before. The collection overall was very wearable and much appreciated by all. Faika brought the cast of Pinky Memsaab, Kiran Malik and Hajra Yamin on the ramp to walk for the brand.

Royal Tag

Royal Tag’s collection Winter Stories 18-19 was inspired by Turkish winter and its architecture. The collection featured well-tailored suiting, embroidered waistcoats that were worth watching on the ramp. Renowned actor Faisal Qureshi showstopped for the detailed brand.

Umsha By Uzma Babar

Umsha by Uzma Babar collection, Muhabbat, was an exquisite visual monologue and showcased a revival of floral elements. Made of extravagant silhouettes and textures as old as time, the collection was a blend of both modern world romance, and cultural values.

The colour palette comprised contemporary silvers, affluent golds, popular pastels and flamboyant reds. The superstar Saba Qamar, the social media sensation Zaid Ali T and his wife Yumna Ali T added allure to Umsha by Uzma Baber’s collection.

Everthine by Samar

Evethine by Samar collection was inspired by the old-world charm and comprises a cascade of bridal gowns and lehengas that have a stunning rhapsody of metallic threads, textured sequins, beads and crystals.

The collection strikes the right kind of festive chords with a perfect mood and colour palette. Actress Urwa Hocane added grandeur to the designer’s collection.

Haris Shakeel

Haris Shakeel collection ‘Khwabeeda’ had a touch of signature designs, beautifully blended with fresh contemporary patterns and silhouettes. The collection was full of glitter, Swarovski stones and pearls with super modern cuts, dreamy colour pallet and intricately detailed embellishments. The stunning actress Hira Ali walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.

Ziggi Menswear

Ziggi Menswear strong sense of colour and design has made him the first choice among the fashion enthusiasts. Every season he comes out with a collection that peeps at the past and digs up some fascinating tales. The collection comprised luxury velvets, cotton, silk, chickenkari and flannel with lamb’s wool. Embellishments and accessories were made to work effectively as part of a look that is well structured, with luxury and comfort put carefully into every garment.