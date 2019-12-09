Share:

Attock-Two persons died in separate incidents in the city. In the first incident, a 15-year-old shepherd drowned while trying to rescue his goat from river Sawan near Naka Kallan in limits of Pindigheb police station. Police and hospital sources said that 15-year-old Muhammad Rehman went to the bank of river with his herd of goats and sheep. While grazing, one of his goats went to deep waters and in a bid to rescue it, he lost control and drowned.

Later, local divers flushed out his body after hours long efforts and shifted it to THQ hospital from where it was handed over to the relatives for burial after fulfilling legal formalities. Pindigheb Police registered a case and started further investigation. Yet in another incident a teenage motorcyclist Azhar Shah died instantly after collided with a tractor in Haroon chown in Hazro.