Share:

SIALKOT: The Al-Khidmat Foundation has announced a package for orphan children, under which educational scholarships will be given to as many as 1,500 orphan and deserving students in the besides uniform and woollies during the year 2020.

Talking to reporters here, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Sialkot District Mehmood Ejaz Bhatti stated that the JI would also provide health cards to as many as 200 local deserving, poor and needy people. He said that a local philanthropist Saeed Anwar Jayyat has established a well-equipped gynae hospital at village Kotli Bhutta and has donated the hospital to Al-Khidmat Foundation where free maternity medical services are being provided local women folk.

On the occasion, Al-Khidmat Foundation Central Punjab’s Leader Jehnagir Esaar said that “Orphan Care Programme” has also been started in Sialkot district for making the orphan children as a useful citizen of the society besides enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future. He said that the free vocational training and interest-free soft loans are also being provided widows in the district in a bid to enable them feed their families with honour.–Our Staff Reporter

General Secretary Al-Khidmat Foundation Sialkot District Arif Mehmood Sheikh, JI Zonal Ameer Sialkot Shamasul Arifeen and Sadique Haider (Zonal Head Orphan Care Programme) were also present on the occasion.

SAPM ATTENDS URS

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan participated in the celebrations of annual Urs of local saint Pir Abdul Shah Bukhari in village Sabzpeer-Head Marala near here.

She also laid floral wreaths at the grave and offered Fateha there. She also distributed charity foods there.