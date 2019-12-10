Share:

LAHORE - Bayer joins hand with Quetta Gladiators for fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 as official energy partners.

Quetta Gladiators Owner Nadeem Omar said: “We, at Quetta Gladiators, are extremely proud to have the first life science company in the PSL as one of our respected sponsors. One of our strengths is sponsor retention. By partnering with brands such as Berocca, we are not only increasing our brand equity but also ensuring that strong and recognisable brands are part of the biggest sports event in Pakistan.”

CEO and Managing Director of Bayer Pakistan, Dr Imran Ahmad Khan said: “Bayer Pakistan is delighted to have Berocca and Quetta Gladiators join hands. With Berocca, the Quetta Gladiators athletes have a specifically tailored vitamin and mineral supplement that will help enhance their mental and physical performance.”