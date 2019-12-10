Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - England openers Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt registered centuries to set-up their team's 75-run win against Pakistan in the first of three ODIs in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The pair put on 188 for the first wicket, in a 34-over-long stand, after skipper Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bat. Wyatt, in particular, was brutal, and raced to her maiden ODI hundred off a mere 86 balls before falling to Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof at 110. The right-hander sent twelve hits to the fence and three over it, during her 95-ball stay.

Beaumont, on the contrary, began with great caution, reaching her first fifty off 82 balls, before she steadied in the second half at almost run-a-ball. Wyatt's wicket didn't deter the progress, as Knight (41) accompanied Beaumont for a 60-run stand, before the latter fell to off-spinner Rameen Shamim for 107. Shamim bagged two more in the final stages, with each of Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones and Fran Wilson getting dismissed for single digits, as England finished at 284/6.

Pakistan's start to the chase was in stark contrast to that of England, as openers Nahida Khan (4) and Sidra Ameen (1) were back in the hut by the third over. Javeria Khan, too, failed to make an impact, and fell to Kate Cross for 19, leaving Pakistan at 39/3 after 11 overs. Skipper Maroof showed some resistance, adding 67 for the fourth wicket with Omaima Sohail (29), but England's discipline with the ball ensured that the asking rate kept mounting. Maroof kept Pakistan in hunt, but when she fell on the last ball of the 40th, for 69, the game was as good as over. Aliya Riaz scored a quick 39, hitting seven fours, but it was too little too late, as England knocked over Pakistan for 209 in the 45th over. Kate Cross was the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with 4/32 from her seven overs, while Katherine Brunt and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Thursday, 12 December.