SIALKOT - The electioneering for annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is in full swing and Sialkot exporters have stepped efforts for drumming up support for Sialkot-based leading exporter Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt.

He is the candidate of United Business Group (UBG) for the slot of President FPCCI. Sialkot exporters, this time, has fielded their own candidate Dr Nouman Idrees Butt as a potential candidate the top slot of FPCCI.

The Sialkot exporters have been making hectic efforts to clinch the president’s slot in the annual elections 2020 scheduled to be held on December 27, 2019.

Dr Nouman Idrees Butt has been president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and a board member of World’s Federation of Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI).

Sialkot business community’s Group Leader Riaz Uddin Sheikh said that the Sialkot exporters has been playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of $2.5 billion annually. “Thus the Sialkot exporters has also the right to have representation at decision-making level for betterment of the business community.

“We have fielded Dr Nouman Idrees Butt as a potential candidate under the umbrella of the UBG and all-out efforts will be made for his success,” he pledged.

Dr Nouman has also been known for his relentless efforts for the elimination of child labour from soccer ball industry.

On the other hand, the SCCI officials while addressing an important of the Sialkot exporters held here, said that it would be a historic moment for Sialkot city as for the first time, a leading exporter Dr Nouman Idrees Butt would hold the prestigious office of president of FPCCI.

They said that Dr Nouman is a medical doctor by profession and a successful entrepreneur by choice.