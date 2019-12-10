Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad has applied for bail from the Lahore High Court in the assets beyond means case. He has made federal government and National Accountability Bureau chairman as respondents.

The petitioner said that his arrest was without any justification and so far no proof in support of allegations has been submitted. As for the plaza said to be his property, the petitioner said it was totally baseless. He claims that except for the government residence he has no personal residence.

The principal accused in the Chiniot Iron corruption case has been granted interim bail by the Lahore High Court. Accepting two surety bonds of Rs half a million each from Sibtain Khan, the court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau chairman. The case will now be taken up on January 14. In another case of misappropriation of waste from the government hospitals the Lahore High Court dismissed bail plea of the accused, after which the National Accountability Bureau arrested them. The accused used to recycle the waste and sell it in market, spreading diseases.