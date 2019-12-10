Share:

HAFIZABAD - The long-cherished dream of poor students of Hafizabad district has come true on Monday following the start of classes at the campus of Government College University, Faisalabad at Hafizabad here.

The GCUF vice chancellor formally inaugurated the campus in the presence of former MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Director Campus Tariq Ismail Mayo, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiayani, former MPA Mian Intisar Bhatti and large number of PTI workers, students and elite of the district.

Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and Shoukat Bhatti has congratulated the masses of the district and said that they have fulfilled their longstanding demand to have a first university in the city. They also expressed gratitude to PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for giving this gift to people of the district. They said that the Punjab Government has allocated 114 kanal of land near the Lower Chenab Canal and the campus would be constructed at a cost of Rs two billion over the proposed site.

In his speech, the GCUF VC said that the university would provide quality education to male and female students and stressed upon the students to avail the facility being provided by the GCUF to get modern higher education. He stressed upon the students to brighten their academic career and play their vital role in the progress and prosperity of the nation.

The VC also told the gathering that at present classes of BS English, Mathematics, Business Administration and Commerce have been started and assured that computer and law classes would also be introduced during the next session.