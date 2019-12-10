Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be able to topple the Sindh government led by the PPP.

Speaking to journalists after meeting his father Asif Ali Zardari at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilawal said: “I think that since Imran Khan’s government has come to power, it has a dream that there should be a puppet Chief Minister who trade the rights of the people of Sindh province side with the center but every conspiracy has failed.”

He added: “In the center there is a feeble government whereas PPP has historic mandate in Sindh.”

Bilawal said the PPP had 99 members in the Sindh assembly. “After the 18th amendment it is very difficult that in this situation to remove provincial government democratically,” he said.

About Zardari, Bilawal said he and other members of the family met Zardari. “Doctors of medical board and our nominated doctor also met Zardari and saw his reports, and we hope that soon the medical report which the court has asked for will be presented in the court for Zardari’s medical bail and Faryal Talpur’s bail. We are optimistic about a positive result on December 11 (when the court hears the case),” he said.

Bilawal said the government was trying to pressurise the opposition. “Their pressurising tactics are continued but with it our struggle is also continuing. We will not be silent nor will we retreat,” he said.

The PPP, he said, had taken the historic decision to observe Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Liaqat Bagh.

“We will challenge this government from Liaqat Bagh and will send a message that the people of Pakistan are steadfast in their resolve that all powers belong to the people and only PPP can lead this struggle,” he contended.

The PPP chief said he was puzzled that why this App could not identify the members of government. “What happened to the investigation of their own Panama specialist, what happened to the investigation of your own deputy prime minister who is disqualified at the moment, when will this investigation take place? Your BRT project, your scandal of mines in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and no investigations carried out in these cases,” he reminded.

He said the government was talking about Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s corruption. “You sent Nawaz Sharif abroad after his conviction, how are you saying now that you will not let go this one or that one?” he said.

Bilawal said whether it is economic situation, political situation, foreign policy from Kashmir issue to China, the government had failed.

He said the Bhutto family had chosen Dr Nadeem Qamar, he is also a heart specialist, to treat Zardari.

Asked if the 2019 year was hard for the PPP, he said: “The PPP has sacrificed two heads of the party, we have encountered difficulties. Basically this year was hard for the people due to the incompetent government,” he said.