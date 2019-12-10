Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Monday urged judges and lawyers to continue their learning process. The chief justice was addressing the inaugural session of a training workshop at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA). He said that it was very important for judges and lawyers to continue learning process. He added, “The changing laws demand us continue reading and learning process.” He said that judges and prosecutors shared responsibility for provision of justice while urging them to fulfill their duties. If prosecutors would not fulfill their duties, then it would be difficult to do justice, he added. The chief justice also talked about the steps taken to address gender violence and observed that the first gender-based court had been established in Lahore.