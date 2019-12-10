Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs0.10 in interbank and traded at Rs154.96 as compared to the last closing at Rs155.06,State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.7 and Rs155.2. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.66 and traded at Rs171.51 against the last closing of Rs172.17. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.42 whereas decrease of Rs0.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs204.05 as compared to last closing of Rs203.55. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 02 paisas and traded at Rs42.19 compared to Rs42.21 whereas Saudi Rayal also lost 03 paisas to close at Rs41.32.