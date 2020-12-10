Share:

Rawalpindi-Police found dead bodies of two men in different area of Gujar Khan in last 24 hours, informed sources on Wednesday.

A man was killed in a road traffic accident in Islamabad, they said. Police registered cases and begun investigation.

According to sources, dead body of a 36 year old man was found near Gulyana Morr, the limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan.

The dead body moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospial (THQ) Gujar Khan by the Rescue 1122 for post-mortem where he was identified as Hammad Zafar, they said. Investigators also recovered a motorcycle parked near the body, sources added.

The reason behind the death of the man was yet to be ascertained, they mentioned.

A heavy contingent of police including SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Khizer Hayyat visited crime scene and collected evidences.

“The jaw of the man was fractured and nose bleeding which showed he met with a road traffic accident,” said a police investigator. He said a case has been registered and further investigation was on. Doctors handed over to heirs for burial.

Police found dead body of man namely Fiyaz, resident of Jhangi Syedan. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy, they said. The deceased was employed in National Rural Support Program (NRSP), sources mentioned. The reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a murder case against unknown killers and begun investigation.

In Islamabad, a man died in road traffic accident in precinct of PS Aabpara. The deceased has been identified as Sohail. According to sources, Abdul Hussain lodged complaint with PS Aabpara stating his brother in law Sohail was crossing road when a speeding car being driven by Abdul Matin hit him. Resultantly, Sohail sustained fatal injuries and died, he mentioned. The diver of car managed to escape from the scene. Police registered case and begun investigation.