LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that development projects worth Rs17 billion were going to be started in Sialkot under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme.

“These projects will help to resolve the issues of Sialkot city besides uplifting the living standard of people of Sialkot turning the city of Iqbal into a developed city in a real manner”, he said while addressing a ceremony organized on the start of Kamyab Nojawan programme and other projects worth billions of rupees in Sialkot.

He said that Ring Road was being set up for the convenience of people of Sialkot and to keep the flow of traffic smooth. He said Mother & Child hospital will be constructed in Sialkot at a sum of Rs 5 billion. He further disclosed that a 500-bed general hospital will also be set up in Sialkot and Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of this project in his next visit.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already laid the foundation stone of Technical University for the Sialkot and government will provide funds for this project on a preferential basis.

He said that a good news of setting up of new industrial estate on one thousand acre of land will soon be given to the people of Sialkot.

He said that two industrial estates of Punjab Small Industrial Corporation were already functional.

Buzdar said that work will soon be start on third industrial estate and construction and repair of Pasrur road will start in a few days. He said that the Punjab government, during the pandemic of corona, gave tax relief of RS56 billion to traders and industrialists.

He said that the Punjab Cabinet had approved setting up of five cement plants in the province the previous day.

He further disclosed that by the end of December approval will be granted for establishing overall 16 cement plants in Punjab.

He said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision approval had been given to the Universal Health Coverage Programme and by the end of 2021 every citizen of Punjab will get health coverage. The journey of development will continue and problems of every city including Sialkot will be redressed, he added.

He has congratulated people of Sialkot on the launch of their SialAirline. He said that first citizen of Sialkot established airport on self help basis and now by launching airline has set an unprecedented example.