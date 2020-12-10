Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Wednesday urged the opposition parties to listen to the advice of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan about postponing their political rallies in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19. The federal minister took to the Twitter and urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to postpone their rallies as second wave of Covid-19 was becoming very dangerous in the country. “If PDM does not pay heed to advice of the government, it should listen to Aitzaz Ahsan that what he is suggesting (to avoid threat of the virus),” he said while referring to the opposition party leader’s interview given to a private TV channel. PPP leader Ahsan suggested that PDM should postpone its December 13 rally in Lahore because the opposition parties are playing with the lives of the people. He said that common people could not be blamed if he or she contracts virus due to the rally. The federal minister further said that doctors, religious leaders, media and every sensible person is emphasizing on need of taking precautionary measures to protect lives of common people. The number of patients and deaths are on the rise with each passing day. “Everyone should take care of his own live and the lives of their loved ones,” he added On the other hand, PDM claims that its announced Lahore rally on December 13 will be historic and will prove as the last nail in the government’s coffin. Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said in a meeting with the spokespersons of ruling party that the government would not obstruct the political rallies of opposition but such gatherings serve as a hotspot for the spread of virus. The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, is holding rallies countrywide seeking ouster of the government and fresh elections.