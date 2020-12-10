Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started developmental work worth Rs 309.861 million in sector E-12.

Tenders for the development work have also been issued, according to the officials. Estimate for E-12/1 and E-12/4 will be sent soon for approval.

According to a press release by the CDA, the current administration of the Authority is taking remarkable steps for the developmental work in sector E-12. Work on road network, street work, water supply, and sewerage is continued in sector E-12/2 and E-12/3, whereas, the work has already been started at service road north of E-12/2 which will be completed before May 2021. CDA has opened technical biddings for the contractors in this regard. Applications were also received from the construction companies for the development of sector E-12 and its sub-sectors. The development works in both the sub-sectors include road infrastructure, water supply system, sewerage system, and other basic facilities. The development work in the sub-sectors will be completed in one year time, whereas, the work in sector E-12 will be completed in the period of three years, the officials added.