Local administration on Thursday has launched crackdown against violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed restaurants, cafes and food spots in Peshawar.

According to details, the district authorities have closed 13 restaurants and nine shops on University Road, 22 restaurants on Charsadda Road, 17 food spots in Hayyatabad and 11 cafes in Saddar area.

The action came after Pakistan reported 56 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 429,280. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,603 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,138 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 189,687 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 125,250 in Punjab, 50,762 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,604 in Balochistan, 33,695 in Islamabad, 7,517 in Azad Kashmir and 4,765 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,265 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,099 in Sindh, 1,439 in KP, 171 in Balochistan, 348 in Islamabad, 183 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,906,146 coronavirus tests and 40,202 in the last 24 hours. 374,301 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,575 patients are in critical condition.