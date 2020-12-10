Share:

SUKKUR - In a ceremony, NAB Sukkur Director General (DG) Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig handed over a cheque of Rs55,679,687 to the representative of finance department, government of Sindh. The amount was recovered through plea bargain in various cases relating to food department, education works and other departments, said a handout on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by director concerned of NAB Sukkur, investigation officers and senior officers. The DG lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of the officers and hoped that the good work would continue with same zeal and vigour. He said NAB was unwavering in its commitment to the eradication of corruption and would produce better results in the future. He expressed the resolve that NAB Sukkur would pursue anti-corruption agenda without any fear or favour in order to come to expectation of the nation.