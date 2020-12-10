Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad Wednesday said that without able assistance of legal fraternity, the task of dispensation of justice cannot be materialized.

The Chief Justice expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) at the Supreme Court building here.

The 14-member delegation of IHCBA was headed by its President Ch. Haseeb Muhammad and comprising of office bears.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and said that bench and bar are the part of the system of administration of justice and without able assistance of legal fraternity, the task of dispensation of justice cannot be materialized.

He added that the lawyers’ image as most learned members of the society should not be allowed to be tarnished due to irresponsible conduct of some individual lawyers. The CJ told the Bar that he is familiar with some of the issues being faced by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and efforts are being made to address the same as soon as possible.

The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest regarding the legal profession.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan also shared his experience and views with them. They thanked the chief justice for taking out time from his busy schedule for them and invited his lordship to visit Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.