ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have tremendous opportunities of promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields and they need to be exploited. In a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki here, he said the two countries have deep historical relations. He said a large number of Pakistanis had been residing in Saudi Arabia for several decades and playing their role in progress and development of Saudi Arabia. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation, said an official statement. Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Saudi Foreign Minister and Saudi government for supporting Pakistan s resolution on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers Council meeting. He said the OIC’s reiteration of its principled stance regarding Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Niamey Declaration was commendable.The Foreign Minister said Pakistan supports the efforts for peaceful resolution of issues in the Gulf region.