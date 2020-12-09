Share:

LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation had a meeting with Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul on Wednesday. The promotion of traditional sports between the two countries was discussed at length during the meeting. Both the delegations agreed to enhance mutual efforts for the promotion of sports. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials were also present on this occasion. Rai Taimoor said an exchange programme of popular traditional sports will be launched between Pakistan and Turkey. “Regional and cultural sports have great significance in regard to our heritage and legacy. We have decades-old brotherly and cordial relations with Turkey and the joint efforts for the promotion of traditional sports will further strengthen our ties. Pakistan will extend every kind of help for the growth of kabaddi in Turkey.” The Minister gave a suggestion to include kabaddi in World Nomad Games. He also invited Bilal Erdogan to participate in the extravaganza of Pakistan’s traditional sports which he accepted on the spot. Bilal Erdogan said Pakistan is a very important Islamic country and have great respect among the Muslim Ummah. “We will work together for the promotion of traditional sports in Pakistan.” He also presented a souvenir to Punjab Sports Minister.