PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday set aside 35 years impris-onment and Rs 500000 fine of accused Arshid Bacha of Karnal Sher Khan village swabi in murder case.

The court has directed his forthwith release from jail. Accused was convicted by model court Swabi on 06.06.2020 and the same was challenged before the high court. Accused was charged for murder of his villager Sher and causing injuries to his sister-in law and the case was registered at Po-lice Station Kalu Khan on under section 302/324 PPC.

The accused was acquitted on grounds of contradictions in state-ments of witnesses and its conflict with the medical evidence.