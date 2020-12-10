Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Wednesday expressed concerns over the rapid rise in deaths due to Covid-19 and urged the government to immediately declare ‘health emergency’ across the country.

In a statement, he said the second and third waves of COVID-19 warranted government’s serious attention. “It should be of big concern for us all that 2963 people tested positive for Covid 19 and more than 60 people lost their lives in last 24 hours,” he added.

He said that the third wave was going to be more deadlier with virus mutation adding unfortunately, no serious signs of concerns had been shown by the dealing authority. He said the government was least bothered about loss of lives of the people on daily basis.

“PM Imran Khan is preoccupied talking of non-existing NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and opposition is not coming up with anti-Covid-19 plan,” he said.

Malik said the government had not yet imported authentic vaccine and perhaps decision on its import was still victim of meetings. He said: “We need medical emergency and government needs to act fast to save common people.”