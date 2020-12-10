Share:

SUKKUR - Disconnection and recovery campaign is continuing in full swing in Khairpur as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recovery was made from the defaulters. Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) recovery teams disconnected power supply to 20 villages of the Khairpur due to non-payment of SEPCO dues. According to executive engineer SEPCO Khairpur, his team checked several locations at Luqman, Bachal Shah, Talpur Colony, Mir Ali Bazar, Shahi Bazar, Punj Hati, Shaikh Muhalla, Dada Shah Colony, Jillani Muhalla, Bukhari Muhalla, and nabbed three persons using direct hooks from line. He asked the defaulters if they did not paid the arrears and current dues, strict legal action would also be initiated against them. Other defaulters are also directed to make payment of their outstanding dues; otherwise their power supply will be disconnected without further notice and will not be restored until payment of dues.