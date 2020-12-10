Share:

Rawalpindi-The district administration imposed smart lockdown till December 21 in 19 localities of Rawalpindi including 16 in the garrison city as the number of the Covid-19 patients increased in last two weeks, informed sources on Wednesday.

The lockdown was imposed on directives of Punjab government.

Dhoke Naju Khyaban-e-Sir Syed sector 3, Waris Khan, EidgahMohallah Asghar Mall and Chaklala Scheme-3 came under smart lockdown while streets in different areas had been closed including street 3 and 4 in Gulistan Colony, street 16 Asif Colony Qasimabad, streets in Pindora, street 12 Daryaabad Gawalmandi, street No. 11and 16 Gulraiz Housing Scheme Phase 2, street No.17 Airport Housing Scheme, 7th Road near Bilal Masjid Satellite Town, sources said.

Selected houses were sealed in Shamsabad Madina Town, Westridge-II, Gulshanabad Adiala, Muslim Town and Rahim Town Shakrial. Three areas in BarahmaTaxila, Village Dupri Kahuta and street 18 of Ward No.19 at Gujar Khan were also sealed, they said.

According to official data, total 45 cases reported from Dhoke Naju Khyaban-e-Sir Syed sector 3, Waris Khan, EidgahMohallah Asghar Mall and Chaklala Scheme-3 in last two weeks while as many as 83 patients reported from other areas in the same time.

The entry of the people in these areas and streets will be restricted. Grocery stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm. Hospitals, medical stores and clinics will remain open for 24 hours a day throughout the week. On the other hand, milk and meat shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm seven days a week.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq told media that all these areas had been closed to avoid further spread of the deadly virus in the city. He said that the number of patients increased in these areas where no such case reported since March.

Meanwhile, total five people died in Rawalpindi district due to Covid-19 on Wednesday while total 109 patients tested positive of deadly virus and 153 confirmed patients discharged from hospital after recovery.

Farzana Bibi, 65 years old, resident of Madina Town Shamsabad, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on December 3 and she died on Wednesday.

Bashir Khan, 76 years old, resident of Murree Road, arrived in Holy Family Hospital on December 7 and he died Tuesday night.

Saeeda Naseem, 30 years old, resident of Adwala Kahuta, died at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she was admitted from December 7.

Zahida Nasir, 60 years old, resident of Afshan Colony, was brought to Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital on December 7 and she died on Tuesday late night.

Shamim Akhter, 65 years old, resident of village Pir Penyya, arrived at Fauji Foundation Hospital on December 8 where she succumbed to deadly virus on Wednesday.