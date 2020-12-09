Share:

LAHORE-Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmad, Amaad Fareed and Nasir Iqbal reached the semifinals of Pakistan International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal, Tayyab overpowered M Farhan Hashmi 3-1. He lost the first set but bounced back well to win the next three to win the match 7-11, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5 in 32 minutes. In the second quarterfinal, Israr Ahmad defeated Waqas Mehboob in 23 minutes with a score of 11-3, 11-3, 11-8. The third quarterfinal saw Amaad Fareed routing Farhan Zaman in a 25-minute three-set battle by 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 while in the last quarterfinal, Nasir Iqbal outpaced Asim Khan 3-1 in 42 minutes with a score of 11-9, 11-2, 7-11, 11-5.

Meanwhile, in the first women quarterfinal, Amna Fayyaz outpaced Anum Mustafa 11-4, 11-5, 11-7. The second quarterfinal was won by Madina Zafar, who outscored Saima Shaukat 11-8, 13-11, 11-4. In the third quarterfinal, Moqaddas Ashraf thumped Noor Ul Huda 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 and in the last quarterfinal, Faiza toppled Rushna Mehboob 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.