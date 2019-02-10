Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa presided over an important meeting of judges here yesterday and discussed a strategy to decide the pending cases at the earliest.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, puisne judge Mamood Rashid, and Justices Muhammad Qasim Khan, Syed Mazahir Ali Naqvi, Muhammad Farrulkh Irfan, Muhammad Aminuddin Khan and Muhammad Amir Bhatty were among the participants.

At his arrival at the LHC, the CJP was received by the CJ and Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.