LAHORE - Faisalabad Region crowned the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II 2018-19 champions after beating Karachi Region Blues on the basis of first innings’ lead in the final at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Saturday.

Although the final ended in a draw yet Faisalabad were declared the winners on the basis of their first innings’ lead and they were also promoted to first-class cricket. Abu Bakar Khan was hero of the final as his swashbuckling century was key contribution for Faisalabad Region and guided them to title triumph.

It was sensational batting display by all-rounder Abu Bakar Khan, who slammed significant 113 to help Faisalabad post 338 on the board, after they resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 52 for the loss of 4 wickets in 22 overs. Thus they took vital 111-run first innings’ lead.

Abu Bakar played 174 balls to gather 113 runs with the help of 19 fours while his teammates Atiq-ur-Rehman (67), Waqas Maqsood (55) and Ali Shan (51) also contributed some significant runs in their team’s total. For Karachi Blues, Muhammad Asghar captured 3 wickets for 86 while Hasan Mohsin took 2 for 30, Ghulam Mudassar 2 for 59 and Ashiq Ali 2 for 67.

Karachi Blues, in their second innings, scored 28 runs for the loss of four wickets. Abu Bakar Khan also bowled brilliantly and bagged 2 wickets conceding just 5 runs. Earlier in the first innings, Karachi Blues were all out for 227 in 56.3 overs with Saud Shakeel hitting 83, Hasan Mohsin 37 and Akbar-ur-Rehman 27. Waqas Maqsood clinched 5 wickets for 71 and Ehsan Adil 4 for 60. Ghaffar Kazmi and Qaiser Waheed officiated the match as field umpires while Bilal Khilji was referee and Tahir Sohaib scorer.

Faisalabad skipper Misbah-ul-Haq received winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 500,000 while Karachi Region skipper received runners-up trophy and Rs 250,000 cash. The man of final and best batsman Abu Bakar Khan of Faisalabad Region (459 runs) earned Rs 100,000 while best bowler M Asghar of Karachi Region Blues (33 wickets) and the best wicketkeeper Raja Farhan of AJK Region (16 catches and 3 stumps) received Rs 50,000 each.

BRIEF SCORES:

KARACHI REGION BLUES (FIRST INNINGS): 227 all out in 56.3 overs (Saud Shakeel 83, 120 balls, 13x4s, Hasan Mohsin 37, 71 balls, 6x4s, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, 29 balls, 5x4s, Waqas Maqsood 5-71, Ehsan Adil 4-60)

(2ND INNINGS): 28-4 in 13 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 2-5)

FAISALABAD REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 338 all out in 81.3 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 113, 174 balls, 19x4s, Atiq-ur-Rehman 67, Waqas Maqsood 55, 45 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s, Ali Shan 51, 67 ballsm 7x4s, Muhammad Asghar 3-86, Hasan Mohsin 2-30, Ghulam Mudassar 2-59, Ashiq Ali 2-67).