KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he will be glad if Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings play PSL final match in the city.

He was talking to media just after meeting with a PSL-2019 delegation led by Fawad Rana, owner of Lahore Qalandars at CM House.

Fawad Rana presented official T-shirt bearing No. 1 mark of his team to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He lauded the role of Sindh chief minister in bringing PSL to Pakistan, particularly in Karachi. “You owned the PSL last year and made it a regular feature of the city,” Rana appreciated the chief minister.

The chief minister told Fawad Rana to start hunting talent from Sindh, particularly from Sehwan- the land of Lal Shahbaz Qalandars in whose name he has founded his team and give them chance in his team.

He said last year only one PSL match was played in Karachi and this year gives matches would be played here. “We are very excited to host PSL matches here and people of this province are anxiously waiting the event,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during PSL matches.